Jan. 29, 1951=Aug. 24, 2022

Melvin L. “Mel” Callahan, 71, of Decatur, died peacefully Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Jan. 29, 1951, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to Melvin and Virginia Callahan, Sr. He married Karen Colleen Parish Aug. 29, 1970, in Dowagiac, Michigan.

Mel was a wonderful loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who took very good care of his family. He worked at Bosch Corporation in skilled trades as a tool sharpener from 1989 to 2013. Mel and Karen loved taking the grandkids camping as often as possible. He enjoyed bowling, playing pool and even owned a pool hall for a short time in Dowagiac from 1992 to 1994. Mel enjoyed working in his woodshop and making things. He loved cars, especially Camaros. He joined the Open Header and Rod ‘n’ Roll Show every year in his 2014 Camaro.

Mel will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Karen Callahan of Decatur; two daughters, Stacie (Art) Kiggins, and Theresa (Scott) Glynn, all of Dowagiac; three grandchildren, Heather Kiggins, Chandler Kiggins, Triston Jiles; one great grandson, Wyatt Jiles; two sisters, Sally (Dan) Smith of Coloma, Shirley (RL) Sullens of North Carolina; one brother, Bill Callahan of Benton Harbor; a host of nieces and nephews; and his yellow Labrador retirement companion, Dusty.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Linda Callahan.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis for a time of telling stories and sharing memories.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.