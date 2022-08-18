Nov. 27, 1938-Aug. 15, 2022

David Carl Schultz, 83, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Barron Lake, in Niles, Michigan, late Monday evening Aug. 15, 2022.

Dave was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to the late Nelson and Martha (Nitz) Schultz.

He graduated from Baroda High School in 1956, then attended Wittenburg College in Springfield, Ohio his first year. Dave then transferred to Michigan State University, his alma mater, where he earned his BA in Education. He began his career that same year as a history teacher at Brandywine Public Schools. His education continued as he attended the University of Michigan to receive his MA in Counseling. He transitioned into a high school guidance counselor/director at Brandywine, which he held until he left to continue his career at Southwestern Michigan College. After dedicating 40 years of service in the field of education, he retired in 2000 as the Vice President of Student Services of Southwestern Michigan College.

In 1951, Dave met the love of his life, Joyce Shafer, and they were married on Dec. 12, 1959, at Baroda Lutheran Church in Baroda, Michigan. They would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in December. Dave and Joyce had two children, a son, David, and a daughter, Juli.

The greatest enjoyment in Dave’s life was his wife and family. There was no better place to be than vacationing with them, watching the grandkids play sports, attend dance recitals, have cookouts, or just be together. Fishing and hunting were also two loves of his life, and he treasured these times as he spent them with his family; including his brother, nephews, and dear friends. Playing cards with his poker groups was another true passion. He played his final poker game an hour before his passing.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Martha Schultz and cherished brother, Dan Schultz Sr. He leaves behind the love of his life, Joyce; children David M. (Karyn) Schultz of Baroda, Michigan; Juli (Fritz) Findeisen of Niles, Michigan; grandchildren, Fritzel Findeisen, Nicholas (Ciarra) Schultz, Zachary (Aleah) Schultz, Mitchell (Taylor) Findeisen, and Chapin Schultz. His sister Karen (Ken) Seifert of Three Oaks, Michigan; sister-in-law Mellierose Schultz of Buchanan; and his many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake Street, Niles, Michigan, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 2-5 p.m. A service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the David Schultz Scholarship Fund of Southwestern Michigan College, Dowagiac, Michigan 49107.