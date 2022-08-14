Sept. 24, 1943-Aug. 11, 2022

Theola Jane Scott, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 24, 1943, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to John Cloyd and Theolia Simpson, Sr.

Jane always had a kind word and will be remembered as a special woman. She taught her children and grandchildren to crochet so they could always have mittens and scarves. Jane received the Holy Ghost in 1963 at Christ Temple Church in Cassopolis. She was a dedicated church member who enjoyed writing and reading inspirational messages that were timed to the second. Jane was proud of her ten children and all their accomplishments.

One of Jane’s proudest moments was being hired by the Indianapolis Police Department (which later became the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department) where she served as a records clerk for twenty-one years until her retirement.

Jane will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing, four daughters, twins, Japhia Johnson and Lori (Wendell) Mitchem, Karen Moore, Michelle (Darin) McKnight; six sons, twins David (Lori) Johnson and Darryl (Ghita) Johnson, Jeffrey (Shellon) Johnson, Christopher (Julie) Johnson, Winston (Mandy) Johnson, Jr., Scott (Kara) Johnson; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jacqueline Haines; one brother, John Simpson, II; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; thirteen grandchildren, one great grandson; and one sister, Martha Joann Bass.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Aug.20, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl Street, Cassopolis with her son, Pastor David L. Johnson officiating.

Jane will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Jane be made to Christ Temple Church, 305 North Second Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.