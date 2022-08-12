April 13, 1927-Aug. 9, 2022

Joyce Marjorie Miller Smith, 95, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Aug.t 9, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.

Mrs. Smith was born on April 13, 1927, in South Bend, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Floyd H. and Mamie Ethel Carbiener Miller. Joyce was the second oldest of six children, with only one sister remaining.

On Jan. 24, 1948, she married Richard Arthur Smith who preceded her in death on June 20, 2016.

Joyce graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana with the class of 1945. In 1970, the family moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia from Niles, Michigan. She was employed at the James Madison University Bookstore in Harrisonburg for 20 years and Secretary for Industrial Coils in Niles, Michigan. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia; Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years; XI Kappa Chapter in Virginia and Theta Epsilon Chapter in Michigan; Friendship Circle at West Side Baptist Church, and various activities through Beta Sigma Phi.

Joyce was an avid fan of JMU football and basketball, attending all of their home games with her husband, Dick. He was also an avid bowler earning may trophies over the years. They really enjoyed traveling with other team members across the country to many national tournaments. Some of Joyce’s other favorites were word puzzles/crosswords, reading, sewing, crafts and games with the kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. As a young mother living in Michigan, she taught Sunday school and was a Brownie Scout leader.

After moving to Virginia, Joyce participated in many church activities such as Bible Study, nursing home birthday BINGO, and Wednesday night suppers. She was always ready to volunteer her time and talents within the community and church family. Joyce’s West Side Baptist Church family was extremely important to her and instilled that loving faith in her children.

She is survived by her children, Diana Kay Smith Clements and husband, Peter of Fort Valley, Va., Steven Richard Smith and life partner, Kenny Newcomb of Emporia, Va. and Barbara Smith Risi of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Thomas Smith, Peter Clements Jr., Brian Risi, Anna Smith Davino, Chad Clements, Erin Risi Thomas, and Michelle Risi, as well as great-grandchildren, Hayden Shackleton, Braelynn Clements, Olivia Risi, Adeline Davino and Fiona Risi.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at West Side Baptist Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Troy Pearson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday evening at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.