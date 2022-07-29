List of municipality, school proposals on 2022 Primary ballots

Below is a list of municipality and school proposals relevant to the Leader Publication readership area:

Berrien County

City of Buchanan – Dial-A-Ride Millage Renewal

Shall the City of Buchanan continue to levy a total of one (1) mill on the taxable value of all taxable property in the City of Buchanan, which is equal to $1.00 per each $1,000 of taxable value, for the purpose of providing public transportation including the operation of the “Dial-A-Ride” Bus System, currently operated by Niles Dial-A-Ride, more commonly known as “DART”, and more properly known as the “Dial-A-Ride Transportation System”, for a period of four consecutive years, to be levied in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026? The amount of revenue generated in the first year of the levy (2023) will be approximately $100,270. The proposed millage is a renewal of a previously authorized millage.

Berrien Township – Fire Department Millage

In support of providing continued emergency fire prevention and protection services to the residents of Berrien Township, for the acquisition of fire-fighting vehicles and related equipment for the Berrien, Pipestone Township, and Eau Claire Fire Department, shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be assessed against the taxable value of all real and personal property in Berrien Township liable for taxation be set at one mill ($1.00 per each $1,000 of taxable valuation), as equalized, for a period of four years, being the years 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. It is estimated that the amount of revenue generated from the millage in the first year of the levy (2022) will be approximately $167,000.

Cass County

Proposal F or 911 Central Dispatch

Shall the constitutional tax rate limitation in the County of Cass be renewed at 1/5 mill ($0.20) per thousand dollars against all taxable property in the County of Cass for a period of 4 years beginning with the December 1, 2022 levy and ending with the December 1, 2025 levy to provide funding for the operation of the 911 Central Dispatch? If approved and levied in its entirety on December 1, 2022, this millage would raise an estimated $487,160.00 in the first year.

Cass District Library – Library Millage Proposal

Shall the Cass District Library, County of Cass, Michigan, be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed .1114 mill ($.1114 on each $1,000 of taxable value), which would restore the millage rate lost as a result of the Headlee Amendment millage reductions, against all taxable property within the Cass District Library district in perpetuity beginning in the year 2022, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Cass District Library will collect if the millage is approved and levied by the Cass District Library in the first year (2022) is approximately $213,000.

Ontwa Township – Proposal For Ambulance Service Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of .50 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 2 years, 2022, 2023 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance service, and shall the Township levy such a renewal in millage for that purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated $136,646.38.

Ontwa Township – Proposal For Ambulance Service Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 4 years, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service; and shall the Township levy such a renewal in millage for that purpose, thereby, raising in the first year an estimated $68,323.19.

Volinia Township – Road Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Volinia Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed at the original voted 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 taxable value for five (5) years, 2022 through 2026 inclusive), for the purpose of maintaining and/or improving township roads located within Volinia Township, raising an estimated $44,000 each year the millage is levied.

Cassopolis Public Schools – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Cassopolis Public Schools, Cass County, Michigan, be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .8285 mill ($0.8285 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2023 to 2032, inclusive, to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of, school buildings, for school security improvements, for the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2023 is approximately $483,757?

Edwardsburg Public Schools – Bond Proposal

Shall Edwardsburg Public Schools, Cass County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Fifty-Nine Million Six Hundred Twenty Thousand Dollars ($59,620,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefore, in one or more series, for the purpose of: Erecting, furnishing and equipping a new school building and a school support building; erecting additions to, remodeling, including security improvements to, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and developing and improving playgrounds, play fields, athletic fields and facilities, driveways, parking areas and sites?