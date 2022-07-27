Mary F. Staggs

Jan. 9, 1947-July 23, 2022

Mary Frances Staggs, age 75, of Vandalia, died peacefully Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began January 9, 1947 in Man, West Virginia, one of fourteen children born to Virginia Caldwell. She married Earl Staggs in 1968 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death July 12, 2004.

Mary always put her family first and said, “Family first!” She was truly a matriarch and cherished being able to help raise her family. She was a little firecracker. Mary had an amazing green thumb and was always working on her garden. Most recently, she could be found caring for her fairy garden. She enjoyed playing with her great grandchildren outside.

Mary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Benjy) Harmon of Sister Lakes; her son, James Staggs, Sr. of Vandalia; five grandchildren, Heather Staggs, Brittany Staggs, James Staggs Jr., Alexis Winchester, Ashley Harmon; nine great grandchildren; five sisters; seven brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents and some of her siblings.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.