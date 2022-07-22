Linda June Stover, of Berrien Springs

Dec. 12, 1941-July 18, 2022

Linda June Stover, 80, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville, MI.

She was born in McHenry, Kentucky, on Dec. 12, 1941, to Arthur and Roana (Trail) Hillard. Linda had four sisters, Patricia, Dorothy, Sue and Margaret. She later met the love of her life James Stover. They were married for 56 years. They had three children; Justine Stover of Berrien Springs, James (Corinda) Stover of Stanley, and Ron (Rhonda) Stover of Alabama. She had 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Linda lived in Dowagiac for many years.

She enjoyed life. She was a business owner and homemaker. She enjoyed the casino and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all that loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters and her husband.