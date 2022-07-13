Edwardsburg wins district softball title, earns trip to state tourney

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Girls Little League Majors softball team is headed to the state tournament.

Edwardsburg earned a spot in the state tournament, which started Saturday and is being hosted by Grosse Pointe, by winning the District 15 title recently.

Edwardsburg beat Three Rivers twice to win the District 15 championship.

Edwardsburg was defeated by Gladstone 10-8 in its first game, but rebounded to defeat Bay County 22-6 and Jackson Southwest 9-8 in walk-off style in its three games over the course of three days.

“The community rallied behind these girls and supported them with a great turnout at a carwash prior to their departure to the Detroit area,” said Edwardsburg Coach Shane Shidler. “The fundraiser helped them generate approximately $3,000 to help offset costs for the families.”

Clare advanced to the championship game, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. It will face either Grosse Pointe or Hudsonville in the title game.

The team consists of Assistant Coach Brandon Young, Rylin Spencer, Charlee Prochko, Reese Burgess, Naylee Shidler, Kathryn Coleman, Manager Scott Coleman, Naveya Merrill, Olivia Jamison, Erin Solarek, Mia Locapo, Katelyn Leneway and Brynn Young.