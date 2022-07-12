Power out at Berrien County Courthouse St. Joseph for maintenance work

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County officials were notified just this afternoon that AEP will be doing some electrical work in St. Joseph and will be cutting the power to the Berrien County Courthouse, 811 Port St., St. Joseph MI and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church St., St. Joseph today at 3:15 p.m.

Effective immediately, those two buildings will be closing due to this unexpected power outage. It is expected that those facilities will re-open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m.