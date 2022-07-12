Power out at Berrien County Courthouse St. Joseph for maintenance work

Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Max Harden

ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County officials were notified just this afternoon that AEP will be doing some electrical work in St. Joseph and will be cutting the power to the Berrien County Courthouse, 811 Port St., St. Joseph MI and the Berrien County Equalization Building at 100 Church St., St. Joseph today at 3:15 p.m.

Effective immediately, those two buildings will be closing due to this unexpected power outage. It is expected that those facilities will re-open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 13, at 8:30 a.m.

More Uncategorized

Teen sentenced for painting swastikas in school, threatening administrators

Sheriff: Hunter with gun prompts lockdown at Cassopolis High School

Flamingos flock for 4-H

For the love of language: Dowagiac 91-year-old publishes first children’s book

Print Article