David Cummings

Oct. 28, 1960-July 1, 2022

David Edward Cummings, 61, of Dowagiac, MI, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel — 405 Center St., Dowagiac, MI.

David was born on Oct. 28, 1960, in Livonia, MI to the late Yale and Opal (McCullough) Cummings. He was a 1978 graduate of Livonia Franklin High School. On Sept. 26, 1981, in Livonia, MI he married Jan Alice Remer. David and Jan moved to Dowagiac in 1983 to join in ministry at the Dowagiac Christian Center where he ministered for 21 years. David traveled extensively to minister in Ukraine. The Ukraine and its pastors, orphanages and the people were his passion. David’s true number one passion was Jesus, teaching his word and sharing Jesus with everyone he came in contact with.

David was also a production supervisor at Thompson Door and CMI Architectural Products for over 20 years. He later became security and fire supervisor for Allied Barton.

David’s life was all about his son Drew. He loved coaching Drew’s baseball and soccer teams. David loved the kids and our “littles” like his own. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by so many.

David is survived by his wife of over 41 years — Jan; his son — Andrew Cummings of Dowagiac; and two sisters — Trisha (James) Tippin of Phoenix, AZ and Carolyn (Art) Calhoun of Ft. Wayne, IN. He is preceded in death by sisters — Jan Mahs, Edith Anderson and Edwina Premo.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 12 p.m at the Apostolic Church — M-62, Dowagiac, MI, with Pastor James Tippin, Pastor Tom Payne and Pastor Jeff Gollnick officiating. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cummings family. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com