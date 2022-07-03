Tomac sweep 450cc motos to win RedBud National

BUCHANAN — The word perfect was thrown around a lot at RedBud MX in Buchanan Saturday afternoon.

It was used to describe the weather, the track, and the thousands of fans who swarm to the small southwest Michigan community to watch the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 49th annual RedBud National.

Another thing that was perfect was Eli Tomac, who came from behind in the second moto to sweep the 450cc motos and win the KTM RedBud National. In the process, Tomac shaved six points off the lead of series points leader Chase Sexton.

Tomac will head to the Southwick National (Massachusetts) Saturday, trailing Anderson for the points lead by seven points.

In the first moto, Tomac earned his first Motosport Holeshot Award of the season, jumped out to a two-second lead early in the race and then went on to dominate as he picked up his fourth moto win of the year with a 6.3-second victory.

Chase Sexton finished second and Justin Barcia rounded out the podium with his third-place finish.

In the second moto, Barcia grabbed the early lead as he won the Motosport Holeshot Award. He was quickly overtaken by Ken Roczen, who until Tomac caught and passed him with just under 15 minutes remaining in the moto.

Tomac went on to win again by more than six seconds to complete the sweep.

“It was a perfect day, perfect crowd and perfect track,” Tomac said. “I love riding here at RedBud and the track was awesome all day. The team did a great job getting me comfortable out there today and I think it showed by being the quickest qualifier and winning both motos.”

Sexton remains the points leader with 224, but Tomac is closing in fast as he left Buchanan with 217 points. Roczen is a distant third with 194 points as he faded in the second moto and finished seventh.

In the 250cc class, Jo Shimoda made series history as he became the first Japanese rider to win the class.

Shimoda rallied to win the first moto, overtaking early leader Hunter Lawrence. In the second moto, Shimoda rallied again, this time to finish third and to make history and win his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series victory.

“Honestly, I just realized I won the overall,” Shimoda said. “I went down and didn’t even know I was in third at the end. I hope that I can keep this momentum going. I was rushing it after the crash and had a lot of moments, but I am glad I kept going. I will take this win.”

Lawrence finished second, while Stilez Robertson made it to the podium with a third-place finish.

Lawrence holds a seven-point lead (218-211) over brother Jett Lawrence. Shimoda is currently third, but has just 182 points.