New Edwardsburg restaurant to open Saturday

EDWARDSBURG — A new restaurant will soon be opening its doors to the community.

The Flat Rock Grill, 68973 M-62, Edwardsburg, announced on its Facebook page that its grand opening day is slated from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 25.

The opening night menu will feature smash burgers with fresh cut fries, sandwiches and appetizers along with a tap, cocktail and wine selections. Live music will be performed as well.

“We will be serving a limited menu for a few days while we tighten up our systems, but I promise you won’t be disappointed,” the post reads.

The restaurant, owned by Earl Williiams and Andrew Mitchell, aims to create a casual, yet classy dining destination in Edwardsburg.

After Saturday, Flat Rock will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday thru Sunday.