Buchanan has four first-team all-staters, Brandywine one

BUCHANAN — The Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association has released its 2022 All-State teams.

The only players from the Leader Publications coverage area came in Division 3 where Buchanan had four first-team selections and Brandywine one.

There were no all-staters in Division 2 from either Niles, Edwardsburg or Dowagiac.

First-team selections for the Bucks were pitcher Hailee Kara, shortstop Hannah Herman, second baseman Alea Fisher and outfielder Hannah Tompkins.

The Bobcats’ Chloe Parker was selected as a catcher.

Herman and Fisher are repeat all-state selections.

Herman hit .540 for Buchanan with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 44 RBIs. She also scored 75 runs and had 26 stolen bases. In 124 at-bats, Herman was never struck out by opposing pitchers.

Fisher hit .409 her final season with the Bucks. She had 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 RBIs and 49 runs scored. She finished the year with 15 stolen bases.

Tompkins hit .439 with five doubles, three triples, a pair of home runs and 32 RBIs. She also scored 25 runs.

Kara was 18-3 for the Bucks this season. She had an ERA of under 1.60 as she helped lead Buchanan to back-to-back Division 3 District championships.

Parker hit .581 for the Bobcats with 13 doubles, two home runs and 19 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs.