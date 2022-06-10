Bucks blow out Climax-Scotts to advance to regional title game

CENTREVILLE — Top-ranked Buchanan appears to be on the same path that led the Bucks to the Division 3 state semifinals a season ago.

After winning the district championship in 2021, Buchanan routed Lawton 11-1 in the regional semifinals.

Fast-forward a year. Buchanan captured its seventh consecutive district championship last Saturday and headed to Centreville for the matchup with Climax-Scotts in the regional semifinals. The Bucks rolled to an easy 11-0, five-inning victory Wednesday to advance to the regional championship game at Adrian College Saturday.

The Bucks (25-4) will face No. 11-ranked Onsted (30-4) in the semifinals, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. The winner will move on to the 3 p.m. Division 3 Quarterfinals again, either No. 12-ranked Clinton (27-10) or No. 17-ranked Hudson (19-4).

Buchanan and Climax-Scotts were polar opposites Wednesday.

While the Bucks were getting solid pitching from starter Drew Glavin and reliever Macoy West, and playing good defense, the Fighting Tigers’ pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone, while the team had issues fielding the baseball.

That was never more evident in the second inning as Buchanan scored eight runs on five hits. The Bucks also took advantage of three Climax-Scotts errors.

“We played well defensively and we threw strikes,” said Buchanan Coach Jim Brawley. “That was the key to the game. I was just happy we were able to get out of here with our pitchers in good shape.”

With the game moved back a day due to weather, Brawley was concerned about having to use too many pitchers in the semifinals. But with Glavin and West going two innings each, the Bucks are set up for Saturday with all of its pitching staff able to go.

“We planned on having three pitchers throw 30 pitches to get through this,” Brawley said. “And we didn’t have to throw Matt [Hoover], so he’ll be fresh Saturday. The pitch count was a big concern. We wanted to hit the ball hard on the ground and force them to make plays. Every run was important. We have four pitchers that I trust and we were going to use all four. We didn’t want to go into Saturday without our best pitchers available. Thank goodness we got through it in good shape.”

After shutting down the Fighting Tigers in the top of the first, Buchanan scored a run on a single by West. Glavin sent Climax-Scott down in order again in the top of the second inning before the Bucks put the game away in the bottom half of the frame.

In its half of the second, Buchanan’s Connor Legault reached base on an error by the Fighting Tigers’ rightfielder, Logan Grwinski was safe on a bunt when no one covered first base for Climax-Scotts, Glavin singled to score Legault, while Cade Preissing followed with a single to score Grwinski.

The troubles continued for the Fighting Tigers as Hoover drew a walk to load the bases before Murphy Wegner singled to drive in Glavin. West was hit by a pitch to plate Preissing, and Nick Finn singled home Hoover. Buchanan added another two runs on bases-loaded walks and a balk by Climax-Scotts pitcher Daniel Matrau, who came in the second after Buchanan had scored its second run off of starter Jackson Lawrence.

Leading 9-0, the Bucks scored twice more in the third inning.

Buchanan did not have a hit in the inning as Matrau walked two batters, the Bucks stole a pair of bases, Preissing scored on a passed ball and West had an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Glavin and West combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.

“They didn’t square it up against our pitchers,” Brawley said. “But we’ve played some elite competition this year and I think that’s what has helped us the most.”