Feb. 3, 1940-June 4, 2022

Arthur Broussard, age 82, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began February 3, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, one of five children born to Alvin and Vera Crockett Broussard. He married the absolute love of his life, Marie Louisa Martinez Dec. 27, 1973, in Chicago, Illinois. After thirty-five years of marriage, she preceded him in death in 2008.

Arthur served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. He worked at Reese Hitch manufacturing for many years, where he was a machinist, fork lift driver and man of many other talents. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Arthur will be greatly missed by family and friends. He leaves to mourn his passing nine children, Cheri (Maurice) Thomas of Dowagiac, Cheryl Green of Cassopolis, Kimberly Joiner of Dowagiac, Michael Joiner of Chicago, Keith (Kim) Joiner of Dowagiac, Sava (Willie) Sykes of Cassopolis, Quandell Broussard of South Bend, Keisha (Monica) Maclin of Conyers, Georgia, Lena Broussard of Sacramento, California; one sister, Sharon (Timothy) Broussard-Luster of Chicago; one sister-in-law, Charae Broussard of Cassopolis; thirty-seven grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Dyetha Mendoza; two sons, Darryl Sykes, Andre’ Broussard; one sister, Marla Broussard Johnson; two brothers Freddie Broussard and Jule Broussard, also known as Yahzeed Abdul Mumeen.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, June 11 at 11 a.m. for a funeral service in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Mr. Broussard will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis where he will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Mr. Broussard be made to Centrica Care Navigators, 7100 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009 (centricacare.org/).

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chape