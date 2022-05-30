Ranger Run 5K returns June 25

CASSOPOLIS — For the first time since 2019, runners will hit the streets of Cassopolis to help raise money for the Rangers’ cross country and track programs.

The Ranger Run reappears on Saturday, June 25, with the race beginning and ending on the track at Cassopolis High School.

The last Ranger Run was staged in 2019, but has been dormant since COVID-19 canceled the 2020 race.

The 5K run and walk will begin at 9 a.m. Registration for the race may be done in advance online at Runsignup.com/Race/MI/Cassopolis/RangerRun5K or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day at the high school track.

Early registration is $20, while the cost is $25 the day of the race. Awards will be given to the top three in each age group, as well as awards and prizes for the overall male and female winners.

For more information, contact John Adams at (269) 591-1328, Stephen Green at (269) 462-2124 or Elaine Green at (574) 292-1090/