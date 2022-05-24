Brandywine sweep Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — Visiting Brandywine defeated Cassopolis in baseball and softball Monday afternoon.

The Bobcats blanked the Rangers 7-0 in non-conference baseball, while the Brandywine softball team rolled to a pair of easy winnings. Brandywine took the opener 13-2, and then won the nightcap 24-7.

Brandywine Baseball

Four Brandywine pitchers combined on a two-hitter.

James Barnes started and picked up the victory with relief help from Jacob Sherrick, Matt Veach and Ethan Adamczyk.

Kendon Williams took the loss for Cassopolis.

The Bobcats (15-6) had 11 hits in the contest, led by Jamier Palmer and Tyler Deming, both of whom had three hits. Andrew Schadler added two hits. Jamier Palmer drove in three runs and Owen Hulett two.

Collin Bogue took the loss as the Rangers fell to 10-8-1 on the year.

Brandywine Softball

Brandywine’s Chloe Parker continues to swing a hot bat as she sent 7-for-8 with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs in the doubleheader.

In the first game, Parker had all three of her doubles, while Adelyn Drotoz was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Haley Scott tossed a two-hitter for the Bobcats, who improved to 14-12-1 with the sweep.

In the second game, Brandywine exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning to end the game early.

Every starter for the Bobcats scored at least two runs. Presley Gogley was the winning pitcher.