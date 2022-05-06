Niles woman, Edwardsburg grad named Perry Award recipient at Mississippi College

CLINTON, MS — A local woman was recently recognized for her academic efforts in college.

Ann Marks – a Niles native and Edwardsburg High School graduate – was named a 2022 Perry Award recipient at Mississippi College.

The Perry Academic Awards were established by distinguished alumni Marion Walter Perry and Effie Elaine McDonald Perry for the purpose of recognizing scholastic achievement at Mississippi College.

Academic awards – which come in the form of gold medals – are earned by seniors from the following majors: biological sciences, business administration and business education, including accounting, computer science and marketing; chemistry; history; English; languages; mathematics; physics; arts and music; medical technology and nursing; education and psychology; kinesiology and interior design; communication; sociology and social work.

Nominees must have a GPA of at least 3.5. Academic excellence receives 75 percent consideration while qualities of leadership, citizenship, creative ability, activities and moral character account for the remaining 25 percent.

Marks was one of just eight MC seniors to receive a Perry Award.