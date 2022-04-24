Daily Data: Sunday, April 24

TENNIS

Bobcat Classic

At Niles

Team Scores

Brandywine 24, South Bend Riley 14, South Haven 10

Flight Champions

Singles

Jessica Williamson (BW), 2. Hannah Earles (BW), 3. Mari Allen (BW), 4. Cortney Bates (BW)

Doubles

Abbie Hubbard-Emma Hinsey (BW); 2. Tressa Hullinger-Hope Typer (BW); 3. Chloe Sidenbender-Dani Holden (BW); 4. Isabelle Sosnoski-Abagail Solloway (BW)

EDWARDSBURG 5, STURGIS 3

At Sturgis

Singles

Leah Hosang (ED) d. Ryler Carver 6-2, 6-2; 2. Claire Deak (ED) d. Katie Stawser 6-1, 6-1; 3. MaKenzie McMillin (S) d. Eucris Ugay 6-0, 6-1; 4. Julia Jones (ED) d. Johanna Royokkers 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Channing Green-Mackenzie Schaible (ED) d. Vivienna Merchant-Emily Schuller 6-2, 7-5; 2. Delany Haradine-Leah Stern (ED) d. Tess Scheske-Katherine Steele 6-3, 6-1; 3. Allison Hearld-Jessica Eash (S) d. Zoe Wimberley-Katie Schaible 6-0, 6-3; 4. Ava Stewart-Madison Gold (S) d. Makenzie Vargo-Ella Castelucci 6-3, 7-5

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 2-0

BASEBALL

BUCHANAN 3-6, DETROIT CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2-5

At Buchanan

First Game

Catholic Central 000 200 0 – 2 4 0

Buchanan 003 000 x – 3 6 1

Matthew Hoover (W), Drew Glavin (7); Lasco (L), Jayden Pydyn (5)

2B: Brady Blakita (DCC), Connor Legault (BU)

HR: Hoover (BU)

Highlights: Matthew Hoover struck out 12 in earning the win for Buchanan. He also had a home run and a pair of RBIs. Connor Legault also doubled.

Second Game

Catholic Central 002 030 0 – 5 7 2

Buchanan 050 000 1 – 6 8 3

Drew Glavin, Macoy West (W)

2B: Matthew Hoover (BU)

Highlights: Murphy Wegner singled home Drew Glavin in the bottom of the seventh to give Buchanan the sweep. Glavin, Cade Preissing and Hoover all had two hits. Glavin and Preissing drove in two runs each.

Varsity record: Buchanan 7-0

BERRIEN SPRINGS 5, NILES 0

At Niles

B. Springs 003 020 0 – 5 6 0

Niles 000 000 0 – 0 5 1

Brody Brewer (W), Tyler Ewalt (6); Austin Bradley (W), Schultz (6)

2B: Tyler Ewalt (B)

BERRIEN SPRINGS 6, NILES 3

B. Springs 310 101 0 – 6 5 1

Niles 020 000 1 – 3 7 3

Ethan McCrary (W), Nolan Haygood (5), Tyler Ewalt (7); Dane Asmus (L), Talon Brawley (5)

2B: Tyler Ewalt (B) 2, Carson Rachels (N).

Records: Berrien Springs 5-4, Niles 3-6-1

WATERVLIET 13, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Watervliet 204 007 – 13 7 0

Brandywine 000 000 – 0 4 5

Andrew Chisek (W); Tyler Deming (L), Jamier Palmer (3), Drew Deming (6)

2B: Alex Hicks (W), Jeramiah Palmer (B), Jamier Palmer (B), Andrew Schadler (B)

Highlights: Brandywine pitchers walked 12 batters.

WATERVLIET 8, BRANDYWINE 5

Watervliet 007 000 1 – 8 7 1

Brandywine 210 001 1 – 5 3 0

Tristan Steltner, Chase Tremblay (4); Jacob Sherrick, Matt Veach (4)

2B: Andrew Chisek (W), Tyson Williams (W)

Highlights: Brandywine pitchers walked nine batters. Owen Hulett drove in two runs for Brandywine.

Record: Brandywine 5-3, Watervliet 5-1

SOFTBALL

Buck Classic

At Buchanan

BUCHANAN 15, BLOOMINGDALE 0

Bloomingdale 000 – 0 0 1

Buchanan (12)03 – 15 11 0

Hailee Kara (W); Madryn Hegelman (L)

2B: Sara Faulkner (BU), Hannah Herman (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU)

3B: Alea Fisher (BU)

Highlights: Hailee Kara tossed a perfect game with eight strikeouts. Sage Pruett was 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Hannah Tompkins was 3-for-3.

Varsity record: Bloomingdale 2-3-1

BUCHANAN 10, CLINTON 0

Clinton 000 00 – 0 3 2

Buchanan 430 12 – 10 11 0

Camille Lozmack (W); Sydney Schuler (L)

2B: Alea Fisher (BU), Hannah Herman (BU), Camille Lozmack (BU)

HR: Hailee Kara (BU)

Highlights: Alea Fisher was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Bucks. Hannah Herman was 3-for-4 with a double.

Varsity record: Clinton 5-2, Buchanan 10-1

Gull Lake Invitational

At Richland

EDWARDSBURG 5, LAKE ORION 1

Edwardsburg 000 221 – 5 10 1

Lake Orion 001 000 – 1 2 3

Emma Dennison (W); Shannon Mosesso (L)

Highlights: Emma Denison tossed a two-hitter for Edwardsburg with 12 strikeouts. She also had two hits to lead the Eddies offensively.

WAYLAND 19, EDWARDSBURG 0

Wayland 320 68 – 19 11 1

Edwardsburg 000 00 – 0 6 7

Harmony Laker (W); Avery Markel (L), Julia Siefer (3)

2B: Anna Jankoviak (ED), Abby Bossler (ED)

3B: Hannah Rairigh (W), Kami Morse (W)

BYRON CENTER 7, EDWARDSBURG 6

Edwardsburg 321 00 – 6 9 4

Byron Center 003 04 – 7 6 1

Lexi Struble (W); Emma Denison, Avery Markel (3,L), Julia Siefer (5)

2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 4-4