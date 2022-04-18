Amber A. Baker, of Allegan

Jan. 1, 1991-April 12, 2022

Amber Alyssa Baker, 31, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in her home in Allegan. She was a loving wife to her husband, Mark, and a great friend to many.

Amber was born in Lake Forest, California on Jan. 5, 1991, to her mother, Dorene Kirkland, and Father, Steve Holloway. Amber moved to Niles at the age of nine where she would attend Oak Manor Elementary, Ring Lardner Middle School, and Niles High School, where she would graduate in 2009.

Amber would then go on to obtain her associate’s degree in MRI technology from Lake Michigan College. After which, she began her career as an MRI technician at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

In September of 2017, Amber married her high school sweetheart, Mark Baker. She had two cats, Kramer and Chopstick, and a dog, Mia, that she loved and cared for very much. Amber loved reading books, spending time with friends and family, and traveling north to the family cabin.

Amber is survived by her husband, Mark of Allegan; Mother, Dorene Kirkland of Niles; Father, Steve (Caroline) Holloway of Niles; Grandparents, Marc and Jade Katz of Palm Springs, California; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; her in-laws, Mark and Patty Baker of Niles; best friend, Courtney Garlanger of Allendale; along with countless friends whose lives have been forever impacted for the better by knowing her.

She was preceded in death by her Nana and her Grandma Wilma.

There will be a celebration of life for close friends and family at a later date.

