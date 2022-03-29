Police identify new vehicle of interest in fatal hit-and-run

NILES TOWNSHIP – The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

After further review of several local business video surveillance footage, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team on Tuesday identified a new vehicle of interest that may be associated with the fatal crash – a newer, light brown or pewter colored Chevrolet Trax or Buick Encore.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone recognizes or has information about the owner or occupant of this vehicle to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 269-983-7111 extension 7224 or you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1800-342-STOP (7867).