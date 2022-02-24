Police rule out suspected vehicle in fatal hit-and-run with pedestrian

NILES TOWNSHIP — A vehicle suspected to have been involved in a recent fatal hit-and-run crash has been ruled out, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The department issued a statement Thursday announcing that the vehicle it was on the lookout for, a Jeep Compass, was not the vehicle involved in the crash that killed Monica Clubb, of Niles.

“We would like to thank the public for their help in locating this vehicle, but we still need their help in locating the dark pick-up or SUV involved,” Detective Lieutenant Greg Sanders said Thursday.

Sanders asked that anyone with information contact the detective’s bureau by calling (269) 983-7111 Ext. 7224. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867).