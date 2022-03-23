Chieftains’ Saavedra signs with Muskegon

DOWAGIAC — All-State soccer player Isaac Saavedra has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Muskegon Community College.

Saavedra, who helped Dowagiac win four consecutive district championships and appear in four straight regional semifinals, earned Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association first-team Division 3 All-State as a junior in 2020. He also made third-team All-State this past season.

Saavedra is also a four-time Division 3 All-District selection, and a two-time All-Region, first-team All-Wolverine Conference and team most valuable player.

He picked Muskegon over Olivet College and the University of Saint Francis.

“The reason I chose this school was because I felt like this option was a better route for me personally, and I like the atmosphere thereafter training with the team,” he said.

Saavedra, who is the son of Carmen Mancera and Sergio Saavedra, plans to study business.

The Jayhawks ended their season with a 2-1 loss to No. 7-ranked Southeast Community College of Iowa in the NJCAA National Tournament. It was the fourth consecutive year Muskegon had reached the national tournament.

The Jayhawks qualified for the tournament by defeating Schoolcraft College 2-0 in the NJCAA Region XII Finals. They finished the season 11-6-3.