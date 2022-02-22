Multiple departments respond to fire on Bertrand Road

Published 9:01 am Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES TOWNSHIP — Representatives from multiple fire and police departments responded to a fire on Bertrand Road in Niles Township Tuesday morning.

At 8:40 a.m., no flames were visible at 1716 E. Bertrand Road. About a dozen firefighters from Niles Township, Niles City and Clay Township fire departments were working to control smoke billowing from the top of the home.

This is a developing story. An updated version of this story can be found here.

