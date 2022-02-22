UPDATE: Bertrand fire under control

NILES TOWNSHIP — A fire on Bertrand Road is under control as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Niles Township Fire Chief Tim Jesswein.

Multiple fire departments responded to 1716 Bertrand Road around 8:30 Tuesday morning, where smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the blue house. Firefighters eventually found the source of the fire in the basement of the home, but are unsure yet what caused it to ignite.

“The fire was contained to the basement, so the majority of the damage was in the basement,” Jesswein said, adding that he did not believe the home was a total loss.

Jesswein said nobody was home at the time of the fire, so there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

The fire is the fifth the department has responded to in the area in the last week, with other fire calls occurring Howard, White, Sycamore, Broadway and Bond streets, each separate incidents.