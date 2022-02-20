MHSAA announces seedings for girls district tournament

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced the seedings for the upcoming girls basketball district tournament, which begins Monday, Feb. 28.

Edwardsburg, ranked No. 6 in Division 2, will be the lone district host among the schools in the Leader Publications coverage area.

Here are the pairings according to the MHSAA:

Division 2 District

At Berrien Springs

Monday, Feb. 28

Coloma (5-13) vs. Berrien Springs (2-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Dowagiac (5-13) vs. Benton Harbor (9-6), 5:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs-Coloma winner vs. South Haven, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Championship game, 7 p.m.

• Dowagiac has defeated Coloma (34-28) and Berrien Springs (45-28), but lost to Watervliet (57-33) in the season opener. The Chieftains host South Haven Monday night.

Division 2 District

At Edwardsburg

Monday, Feb. 28

Constantine (8-10) vs. Niles (7-11), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Three Rivers (3-15) vs. Edwardsburg (18-0), 5:30 p.m.

Constantine-Niles winner vs. Vicksburg (12-6), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Championship game, 7 p.m.

• Edwardsburg has swept Niles and Three Rivers in Wolverine Conference South Division contests, while it has also defeated Vicksburg in a non-divisional Wolverine Conference contest.

Division 3 District

At Watervliet

Monday, Feb. 28

Bridgman (12-4) vs. Buchanan (14-4), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Cassopolis (11-7) vs. Watervliet (16-1), 5:30 p.m.

Bridgman-Buchanan winner vs. Brandywine (16-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, March 4

Championship game, 7 p.m.

• Brandywine, ranked No. 6 in Division 3, owns wins over Bridgman (52-37) in a BCS non-division game and Cassopolis (86-38) in a non-conference contest. The Bobcats won the first meeting with Buchanan (53-47) in their BCS Red Division showdown. The Bucks and Brandywine make up last Thursday’s postponed game Monday night.