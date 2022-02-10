Daniel Mark Damouth, of Niles

Nov. 29, 1974 – Jan. 25, 2022

Niles-Daniel Mark Damouth, 47, of Niles MI passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022, surrounded by his “best friend” and wife, children and loved ones by his side.

Dan was born in Benton Harbor, to the late Marshall and Jackie McGee on Nov. 29, 1974. He was later adopted by James and the late Marykaye Damouth of Niles.

Dan worked in retail most of his life but was a man of many traits, he was good at construction, carpentry, rebuilding houses with his dad James Damouth, he loved playing with his tools to fix things. His biggest love was cooking for us and having us try new foods, he was our little chef.

Dan graduated from Niles High School in 1992 where he loved to play baseball, He also attended college in Rochester Hills, MI. His hobbies other than cooking and fixing things was spending time with his wife and children taking nature walks, playing in the creek and going to the beach or sometimes he loved to just stay home watching movies.

Surviving Dan is his wife of 21 years to Shanna (Hartman) Damouth and their children Emma Damouth and Aidan Damouth. Dan is also survived by his 7 brothers and sisters, Tara (Scott) Smith, Mike (Angie) Damouth, Kelley (Bobby) Teeter, Janie Totten Damouth, Raymond Damouth, Mary Damouth and his youngest sister Kathy. Also surviving are his biological grandmother, Ruth McGee, his Aunt Susie Dean, aunt Liz McGee and uncle Steve McGee, whom Dan met later in his life.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at noon with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at the Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. 3rd St., Buchanan. Services will be performed by Sr. Minister Nathan Babcock.