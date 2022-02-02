May 30, 1958 — Jan. 28, 2022

Timothy Stephen Boyd, has passed from a short illness on Jan. 28, 2022. Born May 30, 1958, in Edmore, Michigan.

Son of Lois Hall and Stephen Boyd, proceeded in death Stepfather Donald Hall. Survived by Tim’s sister Sheilah Boyd-Morelock, a nephew Ryan Burdick and two great-nieces Julia and Layla, three stepsisters, Catherine Hall of Largo, Florida, Susanne Hall of South Bend, Indiana, and Melony DeFord of South Bend, Indiana.

Tim was raised in Dowagiac and resided in Lake City Florida. Tim had many talents, he could play many instruments and a great singing voice, he also had a passion for the culinary arts, he was a great cook. Tim also a great sense of humor and would make everyone and anyone laugh.

Tim will be missed by all. We will remember Tim, through music and laughter.