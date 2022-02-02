Armandina “Nina” De Leon-Rios, of Dowagiac

Dec. 19, 1937 — Jan. 28, 2022

Armandina “Nina” De Leon-Rios, 84, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. Cremation has taken place and the family will be honoring Nina privately. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Nina was born Dec. 19, 1937, in EL Refujio, N.L., Mexico to Victoriano De Leon and Francisca Campos. Nina moved to the United State in 1972. She was known for her green thumb and loved planting flowers and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

Nina is survived by her children, Juan (Arcelida) Rios, Margarita (Luis) Mendoza, Emma Rios, Herlinda Rios, Raul (Matilda) Rios, Leticia (Dagoberto) Sanchez, Martha (Vicente) Sanchez, Armando Rios and Rene Rios; daughter-in-law, Guadalupe Rios; 32 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; she was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raul Rios-Rodrigquez; siblings, Tavita Martinez, Olga Campos and Armando De Leon; son, Pedro Rios; and son-in-law, Jose Castano.