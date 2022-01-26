Rose Will, of Vandalia

July 20, 1953 — Jan. 23, 2022

Rose Evelyn (Goodger) Will, 68, of Vandalia, graduated to the presence of her Lord Jesus in her home Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Her life began July 30, 1953, in Lonoke, Arkansas, born to Joseph Leo Goodger and Geneva Katherine (Matlock) Goodger. She was married three times. Her first marriage was to Steve May, of Adamsville, Michigan. She then married Wesley Will, of Elkhart, Indiana and finally, unofficially, to Russell Sloan, of Mottville, Michigan. Rose didn’t have any children of her own but loved and cared for the babies of family and friends, at every opportunity.

Rose had a heart of gold and would help anyone who asked her, if she had the means. She loved collector dolls, classic western movies, and making custom greeting cards. She was a stylish dresser and loved our Lord Jesus.

Rose will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and to continue her legacy, her mother, Geneva Goodger, of Vandalia; four brothers, Ron (Debbie) Goodger, of Cassopolis, Jessie Goodger, of Edwardsburg, Terry (Evelyn) Goodger, of Cassopolis, Jerry Goodger, of Vandalia; three sisters, Cindy (Jeff) Roland, of Battle Creek, Peggy (Richard) Payne, of Elkhart, Molly (Joe) Crowell, of Edwardsburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father; her husband, Russel Sloan; and one brother, Larry Goodger.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.

Ms. Will will be laid to rest in Birch Lake Cemetery, Vandalia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.