Latricia Carlene Malin, of St. Joseph

Sept. 4, 1943 — Jan. 19, 2022

Latricia Carlene Malin, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Malin family in c/o Leslie Malin. Those wishing to share a memory of Carlene online may do so at starks-menchinger.com

Carlene was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Bangor, Michigan to Roy and Alberta (Borah) Penn. She graduated from Watervliet High School in 1963. On Sept. 30, 1961, she married the love of her life for more than 60 years, Arnold Malin, in Watervliet. Carlene was the owner of a daycare business for over 23 years. Carlene loved bird watching, flower gardening, shopping for home decor to decorate her home for each holiday and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Carlene is survived by her husband, Arnold Malin; children, Michael (Leslie) Malin, Kelly (Brian) Jeske and Nichole Malin Smith; grandchildren, Brittany Malin, Tyler Malin, Alexander Jeske, Kayden Smith, Ella Jeske, Olivia Carlene Smith and Johnathan Malin; siblings, Geronda Anderson, Mary Stamps, Arlene Woodworth, Sandra Grooms and David Penn and many nieces and nephews.

Carlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jerry Penn.