Stacy Lee Coleman, of Niles

April 29, 1961 — Jan. 9, 2022

Stacy Lee Coleman, “Big Buddy,” 61, of Niles, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022.

Burial and celebration of life will be held by the family in the spring.

Stacy was born in Niles on April 29, 1961. He graduated from Niles High School and then went on to receive his bachelor’s degree. Stacy married the love of his life, Kim, on April 21, 2002. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cheering on his favorite football teams, Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions.

Stacy is survived by his daughters, Hannah Schau, Ashley Coleman, Rachel Weiser, and five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kim Schau-Coleman; parents, Gloria and Roscoe Coleman; son, Christopher Coleman; and brother, Scott Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made in memory of Stacy to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.