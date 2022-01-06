Edwardsburg’s Shears signs with SMC volleyball

DOWAGIAC — Shayla Shears, of Edwardsburg High School, has signed her NJCAA Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jenny Nate and the Roadrunners.

“I am incredibly excited to have Shayla signing to play at SMC next fall,” Nate said. “She is an outstanding outside hitter, leader and top scholar-athlete coming from a strong high school program, and she will be an integral part of our team.”

“Shalya is such a great, consistent and level-headed player,” said Edwardsburg Coach Nikki Bush. “She handles pressure well and will step up and perform. She is the definition of a team player and will fit any role for which she is needed.”