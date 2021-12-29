Shirley Ann Winchester, of Cassopolis

Sept. 17, 1933 — Dec. 24, 2021

Shirley Ann Winchester, 88, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 17, 1933, in Cassopolis, Michigan, the youngest of four children born to Owen and Mary Westgate. She married Evan Rice who preceded her in death. Shirley was wed to Frank Winchester in 1982. He also preceded her in death.

Shirley was a very loving mother and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She was the center of her family. She loved playing cards whenever possible with close family members and friend Nancy, Marge, and Mary. She also enjoyed road trips with the threesome, having traveled to Branson, Missouri, Dollywood and many more.

Growing up in the depression era, Shirley knew the value of hard work and was a strong woman. After several years of service and dedication, she retired as a postal worker. Shirley always had a large garden and enjoyed canning and supplying fresh food for her kids. She had a great love for the outdoors and nature. She especially enjoyed fishing and picking morel mushrooms in the springtime. She volunteered for the Council on Aging and drove senior citizens to their doctor appointments. She was always thinking of others, never asking for anything in return.

Shirley will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Mark) Hemenway, of Dowagiac; two sons, Owen (Mariana Ormes) Rice, of Eugene, Oregon, Phillip Rice, of Kalamazoo; five grandchildren, Travis (Carrie) Rice, of Florida, Jonathan (Misty) Kannenberg, of Missouri, Miranda (Ray) Watson, of Decatur, Conrad Rice, of Oregon, Emily Rice, of Oregon; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Jane Dussel; and two brothers, Paul Westgate, and Walter Westgate.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Ms. Winchester will be laid to rest next to her parents in Prairie Grove Cemetery in Penn Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Shirley be made to the Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.