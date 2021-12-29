David Hanson, of Dowagiac

July 21, 1952 — Dec. 16, 2021

David Johan Hanson, 69, of Dowagiac, died tragically Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, as the result of an accident.

His life began July 21, 1952, in St. Joseph, Michigan, one of three children born to Johan and Ruth Hanson. He married Marie Milo in Stevensville, Michigan on Sept. 10, 2004.

David was gentle, kind, and loving. He was a very good husband and father with a gentle soul. He was one-of-a-kind and a jokester. He loved his cars, stereos, and music. David stayed humble and was grateful for life’s blessings – always a cheerful person. David never complained and was very slow to anger.

David will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Marie Hanson of Dowagiac; three sons, Thomas (Rayann) Hanson, of Dowagiac, age 37, Tristan (Cynthia) Hanson, of Rochester, Indiana, age 38, Brett (Kristen) Marshall, of Louisiana; 20 grandchildren, Jaylin Scott, Nevaeh “Raye” Hanson, Dalanea Hanson, Thomas Hanson, Jr., Laila Scott, Zayden Hanson, JJ and Bentley Whitmire, August Beshires, Isaiah Hanson, Tristan Hanson, Jr., Alyssa Hanson, Kazzlynn Hanson, Koden Price, Kolten Price, Kezzamae Price, Harley Marshall, Juliette Marshall, Mya Marshall, Devon Marshall; one sister, Christina Hanson of Stevensville; and two nephews, Justin and Ian.

David was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Arrieonna Hanson; one grandson, Kyttin Hanson; and one brother, John Hanson.

Family and friends will gather 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Pastor William Atkinson of Unity Temple Church of God in Christ, Benton Heights, Michigan, will be officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of David be made to a Go Fund Me in his honor, which was organized by his granddaughter Raye ldrnwmlnislmtfa. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ys253w-funeral-arrangements?qid=b66aea94819ab79a4c55c9b301460273.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.