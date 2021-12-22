Dale R. DeNeve, of Eau Claire

March 19, 1954 — Dec. 19, 2021

Dale R. DeNeve, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the family in Care of Fay DeNeve. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com. Dale was born March 19, 1954, in Wakefield, Michigan to Louis and Jeanine DeNeve. He graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1972. Dale worked many years as a police officer serving St. Joe, Cass and Berrien County. He worked for security at GM until his retirement in 2000. He was a proud USCCA member and a member of the St. Joe County FOP. Dale was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and Detroit Lions fan. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed. Dale is survived by his loving wife, Fay DeNeve; step-son, Daniel (Sheila) Richmond, of North Dakota; sister, Sandy Londo; and long-time friends and partners in crime, Tom Mize and Brad Balk. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis P. DeNeve; sister, Carol Jean DeNeve; and brother-in-law, Tom Londo.