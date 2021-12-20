June 29, 1927 — Dec. 14, 2021

Virginia Stover, formerly of Berrien Springs, entered her Heavenly home on Dec. 14, 2021. She was born to Ernest and Alice (Sunday) Herman June 29, 1927, and raised on a farm in Niles. Ginny graduated in 1945 from Niles High School.

She met her future husband, James Stover, as a teenager attending Berrien Center Bible Church. They were married 59 years when he passed away. Ginny served as treasurer of her church for 33 years, also using her gifts organizing and documenting important events.

Her greatest joy was her family of three sons, eight grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is survived by her sons and families: Greg (Ruth Ann) Stover, of Lima, Ohio; Doug Stover of South Bend, Ind.; and Jeffrey (Ruth) Stover, of Alta Loma, California.

Ginny retired in 1990 from Southwestern Medical Clinic. The Stovers loved to travel and took many trips throughout the United States and Canada. After retirement, winters were spent in Florida at Tropical Harbor in Lake Placid.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Jim; parents, Ernest and Alice Herman; her brother, Harry Herman and his wife Norma Jean (Wetzel) Herman.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Berrien Center Bible Church. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the service at 12:30 p.m. and a lunch. Pastors Maynard Schoen and Bill Zebell are officiating. For more information and to leave a message or a memory, visit allredfuneralhome.com.