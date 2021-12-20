Sandy Mihills, of Niles

Aug. 14, 1941 — Dec. 17, 2021

Sandy Mihills, 80, of Niles, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Lakeland Spectrum Hospital in Niles, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born at that same hospital (then Pawating Hospital) to the late Virgil and Loretta (Ward) Westfall.

Sandy was a graduate of Niles High School, class of 1959. On April 29, 1961, Sandy married the love of her life, Gary Mihills, at a ceremony in Niles and the couple enjoyed more than 60 years of marriage. Sandy and Gary’s first great adventure began with the birth of their daughter, Debbie. Although Sandy had previously worked outside of the home at a few places, being a full-time mother and homemaker was something Sandy turned her focus to. She took great pride in all aspects of this new journey and excelled in every aspect of it.

Sandy and Gary have enjoyed many travels through the years and they have especially fond memories of their trips to Mackinac Island. As Sandy’s family grew and her grandson, Cole, came into her life, family trips to Disney World also held a special place in her heart. Her area of expertise was nurturing and helping things grow; whether it was her flower garden, onions, her daughter or her grandson, Cole whom she completely adored. She was an exceptional baker and no one passed an opportunity to enjoy her home cooked meals. She enjoyed time outdoors and loved their snowmobiling and four-wheeling trips. Sandy had an eye for detail and was an excellent record keeper and a crafter for many years. Of all of the things she filled her life with, Sandy’s greatest treasures were the memories she created with her family; shopping on Saturday’s with Debbie, riding in the truck with Gary or anything her grandson, Cole would like to do.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Mihills; daughter, Debbie (Tim) Everman, of Niles; her grandson, Cole Everman, of Niles and other friends and relatives.

In keeping with Sandy’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately at Brown Funeral Home in Niles with an interment at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so in Sandy’s memory to The Old Rugged Cross Foundation, P.O. Box 41, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Condolences and memories of Sandy may be shared with her family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

Sandy was a beloved wife, mom, a best friend and Grandma. She will be forever loved and missed by her family.