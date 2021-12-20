Patrick Michael McCrory, of Cassopolis

Oct. 2, 1951 — Dec. 15, 2021

Patrick Michael McCrory, 70, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Pat was born on Oct. 2, 1951, to the late James and Shirley (Petersen) McCrory in Niles, Michigan. He graduated from Niles High School in 1969, and in the late 1970s Pat went to work for Kenneth Smith Inc. as a truck driver. Pat was the kind of guy always in his garage tinkering on a project. It may have been fixing a lawn mower for one of his children, getting a dirt bike going for one of his grandchildren, or restoring his 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon, but he found peace in his garage and helping those who he loved the most; his family. When he was younger the family frequently went camping and Pat continued hunting and fishing until his health prevented him from doing so. A dedicated U of M fan, Pat also loved going to car shows and watching NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Shirley McCrory; grandson, Dion “DJ” Bice; and brother, Michael McCrory.

Pat is survived by his children, Amanda (Jeremy) King, of Edwardsburg, Carrie (Kyle) McClure, of Grass Lake, James McCrory, of Niles, and Marshella Williams, of Niles; grandchildren, Daltin, Bradlee, Amberlyn, Brayden, Emmersyn, Atreyo, and Lily; sisters, Sheila Crandall, of Niles, and Jami McCrory, of Niles; his nieces and nephews; his dog, Missy who was his constant companion; and many extended family members and close friends.

Pat’s family will gather to receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family via Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services or ProMedica Hospice Memorial Fund at promedica.org/waystogive/hospice-memorial-fund/donate.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.