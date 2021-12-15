Nov. 26, 1939 — Dec. 10, 2021

James D. Myers, of Indianapolis, died Dec. 10, 2021. He was 82 years old. James was born in Dowagiac, Michigan to the late Bo and Vera Myers on Nov. 26, 1939. He was an automotive engineer who enjoyed fishing and “tinkering” around in his shop. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his life.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Phil.

James is survived by his wife Mary Ann; sister, Jane Foster (Fred); daughter, Shelly Henry (Brian); stepchildren, Barbara Dickens, Maria Carattini (Frank), and James Dickens (Kim); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Franklin Township Chapel, with visitation at the funeral home from noon until time of service. James will be laid to rest at Orchard Hill Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 11550 N. Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032. Donation envelopes will be available at the funeral home.