Patrick M. Colburn, of Niles

Nov. 8, 1956 — Dec. 2, 2021

Patrick M. Colburn, 65, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, but of natural causes, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1956, in Niles, to the late Bueford H. and Orrel (Reum) Colburn.

Patrick Michael Colburn, Sr. was an air force brat. In 1971, his family moved from Arizona, to the air force base in Wichita Kansas. While attending Derby High school he met Melody Hope Case in band class.

In the summer, Pat would stop by the Stuckey’s A&W where Melody worked and ask to talk to her. The staff would peek around the corner into the kitchen where Melody was working to ask if she wanted to talk to him. Patrick kept at it and was finally able to speak with her and ask her for a date. Of course, she said yes so he would leave her alone. That turned into a beautiful wedding on Nov. 23, 1974, six children, many grandchildren.

Pat and Melody graduated high school together in 1975.

To pay the bills he worked at David’s Department Store selling housewares. He worked nights with a cleaning service. Through a friend, Patrick was able to obtain a full-time job at Rusty Eck Ford, in their parts department.

He moved his family to Michigan after the birth of his second child.

Pat became an agent for Farmers Insurance in September of 1981. His agency was run professionally while treating his clients like family.

Pat was always a great listener. He had a way of making people feel at ease and loved people in general. After 40 years of service, and numerous professional awards, Pat retired from Farmers Insurance.

He made many sacrifices for his kids and grandkids he taught much by example along with words of wisdom and biblical scripture. Family was of the utmost importance to him.

Pat enjoyed going mushroom hunting with his family. He loved playing his harmonica, guitars, and banjos whether by himself or joined by his family. Also among his favorites were hunting, fishing, turtling, playing poker, gardening, NASCAR races, smoking meat in the smoker, grilling, and his hot tub. Pat loved to share a good joke. He liked Michigan except for the snow and the cold. He loved Arizona!

2021 brought about retirement, his 65th birthday, and 47th wedding anniversary with the woman he loved so dearly. He was looking forward to enjoying more of what he loved, after retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Jesse (Beatrice) Colburn.

Pat is survived by his wife of 47 years, Melody Colburn of Niles; children, Patrick (Andrea) Colburn Jr., of Buchanan; Daphne Carter, of Niles; Jessica Colburn, of Niles; Matthew Colburn, of Niles; Sarah Poorman, of Niles; Natalie (Matthew McCalvin), of Tallahassee, Florida; 13 grandchildren; Caitlin, Caileigh, Allysa, Lacie, Brandon, Gary Jr., Emily, Caden, Davie “Rose”, Leon Jr., D’artagnan, Raven, Malcom; siblings, Bueford A. (Karen) Colburn, of Florida; and Wanda (John) Deisley, of Arizona; along with several nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at noon, on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles, a time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Pat’s service will be live-streamed on our website for those who are unable to attend.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.