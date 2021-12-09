Erasmo “Nano” Villalobos, Jr., of Manistee

March 29, 1972 — Dec. 4, 2021

Erasmo “Nano” Villalobos, Jr., 49, of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Holy Maternity Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Nano’s name may be made to the family, in care of Erika Villalobos for the care of his granddaughter, Serenity. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Nano was born March 29, 1972, in Independence, Louisiana to Erasmo and Sylvia (Fonseca) Villalobos, Sr. On Sept. 12, 2017, he married the love of his life, Rachel Florian in Manistee. He worked as a welder for many years and was passionate about his work. Nano was an avid Batman and Bruce Lee fan. In his spare time, he loved going to the movies, working out at the gym and taking walks at the beach. Nano was loved by many people and was known for his kind nature and funny sense of humor. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Nano is survived by his loving wife, Rachel Villalobos; mother, Sylvia Fonseca; daughter, Erika Villalobos; grandchild, Serenity Villalobos; step-grandchildren, Miveigha Florian-Fair, Aanylei Florian-Fair; step-son, Dakota Price; siblings, Jai Villalobos, Zabrina “Lolly” Villalobos and Zylvia “Sana” Villalobos; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Erasmo Villalobos, Sr; brother, Eric Villalobos; grandparents, Guadalupe Villalobos, Sr. and Maria G. Villalobos, Domingo and Guadalupe Fonseca; aunt, Lydia Villalobos; uncle, Mario Fonseca; uncle, Oscar Martinez; uncle, Johnny Fonseca, Sr. and cousins, Julie Cantu, Marcos Fonseca and Israel “PePe” Villalobos; and step-son, Jake Morales-Florian.