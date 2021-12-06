Nine Big Ten teams garner bowl bids

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Nine Big Ten schools were selected for bowl competition on Sunday, highlighted by invitations to College Football Playoff bowls for Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 2 by the College Football Playoff selection committee and will face No. 3 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Michigan becomes the third Big Ten team to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals, joining Michigan State and Ohio State.

No. 6 Ohio State will face No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X. The game will be played at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Califorina, at 5 p.m., on Jan. 1, 2022. Ohio State will make its 16th trip to the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes last competed in the Rose Bowl following the 2018 season when they defeated Washington 28-23. This year’s game will mark the 72nd visit to the Rose Bowl by a Big Ten squad overall.

No. 10 Michigan State earned a spot in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and will play No. 12 Pittsburgh. The Peach Bowl will be played at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Michigan State will appear in the Peach Bowl for the first time in program history and becomes the sixth different Big Ten team to play in the game. The Big Ten last had a team compete in the Peach Bowl in 2018 when Michigan faced Florida.

The full Big Ten bowl lineup is as follows (final CFP rankings are listed):

Capital One Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff National Semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

Dec. 31, 2021 – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami Gardens, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

The Wolverines will play in the Orange Bowl for the fourth time in program history.

The last time Michigan played in the Orange Bowl was 2016.

Big Ten schools have now made 10 appearances in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan is making its 49th overall bowl appearance and will be participating in the College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time in program history.

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One Venture X (New Year’s Six Bowl)

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah

Jan. 1, 2022 – 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Pasadena, Califorinia (Rose Bowl Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Rose Bowl for the 72nd time.

Ohio State is making its 53rd overall bowl appearance, including its 16th trip to the Rose Bowl.

The Buckeyes last competed in the Rose Bowl following the 2018 season when they defeated Washington 28-23.

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (New Year’s Six Bowl)

No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pittsburgh

Dec. 30, 2021 – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Atlanta, Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Michigan State will appear in the Peach Bowl for the first time in program history and becomes the sixth Big Ten team to play in the game.

This is the ninth time a Big Ten school has appeared in the Peach Bowl.

The Big Ten last had a team compete in the Peach Bowl in 2018 when Michigan faced Florida.

VRBO Citrus Bowl

No. 15 Iowa vs. No. 22 Kentucky

Jan. 1, 2022 – 1 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando, Flordia (Camping World Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Citrus Bowl for the 30th time.

Iowa is making its 34th bowl appearance and its second trip to the Citrus Bowl.

The Hawkeyes last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2005 when they defeated LSU, 30-25.

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Jan. 1, 2022 – 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Tampa, Florida (Raymond James Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 33rd time.

Penn State is making its 51st bowl appearance, including its fifth trip to the Outback Bowl.

The Nittany Lions last played in the Outback Bowl in 2010.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Dec. 30, 2021 – 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas, Nevada (Allegiant Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Las Vegas Bowl for the first time.

Wisconsin is making its 33rd bowl appearance.

The Badgers will be participating in a bowl game for the 20th consecutive season, which is the third-longest bowl streak in the country.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Purdue vs. Tennessee

Dec. 30, 2021 – 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Music City Bowl for the eighth time.

Purdue is making its 21st bowl appearance, including its second trip to the Music City Bowl.

The Boilermakers first appeared in the Music City Bowl in 2018 when they faced Auburn.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Dec. 29, 2021 – 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Bronx, New York (Yankee Stadium)

A Big Ten school will play in the Pinstripe Bowl for the seventh time.

Maryland is making its 28th bowl appearance, while this will be the Terrapins’ first-ever trip to the Pinstripe Bowl.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Dec. 28, 2021 – 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Phoenix, Arizona (Chase Field)

A Big Ten school will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl for the 11th time.

Minnesota is making its 22nd bowl appearance and fourth in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The Gophers most recently played in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2009.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Gophers and the Mountaineers.