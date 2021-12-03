Kristin Ann Campbell, of Niles

May 12, 1974 — Nov. 29, 2021

Kristin Ann Campbell, 47, of Niles, passed away after a courageous battle against cancer with her family by her side.

Kristin was born on May 12, 1974, in Niles to Howard “Duffy” and Kathy (Stover) Huttenstine.

She is preceded in death by her father and her brother Denny Peters.

On Oct. 9, 2010, she married John M. Campbell who survives.

Left to cherish Kristin’s memory are her children, Lanie Holt ,of Niles, Les (Hannah) Holt II, of Niles; John’s children, Nathan Campbell and Adam (Allie) Campbell; grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Alania, Blakely and Ryder. Also surviving is her sister, Stacy Spenner, of Indianapolis, and half-brother, Jarred Huttenstine.

Kristin had been a restaurant manager at Rose Fish and Char Bar and had worked at A.M. General in Logistics. Kristen was a social butterfly. She enjoyed being with people and entertaining. At most gatherings, she was in charge of the music. Kristin also cherished her time camping at Drummond Island and in South Carolina.

Cremation has taken place. A time of remembrance and fellowship will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, starting at 4 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles 34 Sycamore St in Niles. A memorial service for Kristen will be held on Dec. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Michiana Christian Embassy 1922 E. Main St. in Niles with time to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Whitacre.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristin’s name may be directed to Hope Grows, give.spectrumhealth.org/hopegrows/donate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Halbritter Wickens Funeral Service 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Online condolences may be made to the family at halbritterwickens.com.