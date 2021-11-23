David Hoger

Oct. 31, 1936 — Nov. 20, 2021

David E. Hoger, 85 passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek, Michigan. He was born Oct. 31, 1936, in Paw Paw, Michigan to Wayne and Harriet (Weirsba) Hoger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Heather Nash, two siblings, Jim Hoger and Bonnie Pursley.

Surviving are three children, Bradley (Karrie) Hoger, Wendy (Randy) Bond, Jill (Van) Hunsberger, five grandchildren, Cooper Nash, Erica Nash, Rachel Hunsberger, Sophia Johnson, Chloe Johnson and a sister, Diane Snellgross.

David was a U.S. Army Veteran, member of the D.A.V., Habitat for Humanity, Handy Helpers, former Village President in Paw Paw, former Township Supervisor in Silver Creek, Dowagiac School Board and a V.A. Volunteer. He also was an avid collector of Round Oak Wood Stoves, enjoyed fishing, was an inventor of many things and an active member of United Methodist Church in Dowagiac.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be a celebration of life on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Dowagiac.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Habitat for Humanity.

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.