Betty Lou Wainwright, formerly of Granger

Betty Lou Wainwright, 93, formerly of Granger, Indiana, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac.

Private services and burial were held at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Mishawaka. Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be made to Recast Church in Mattawan. Those wishing to sign Betty’s Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Betty was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Warsaw, Indiana to Marl & Pearl (Shafer) Harris. She graduated from Warsaw High School, Class of 1946. Soon after she married Edward Wainwright and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage before his passing in 2001. Betty devoted her life to taking care of her husband and children. She proudly cared for her husband and her son in their last years of illness. In her free time, Betty enjoyed tending to her beautiful flower gardens and lawn, and cooking and baking for her family. Her doctor referred to her as a pioneer woman as until recently she never required any medication or hospital care.

Betty is survived by her son, Eddie (Julie) Wainwright, of Decatur; grandchildren, Benjamin (Erica) Wainwright, Alyssa (Jonathan) Lindemulder, Michelle Kurek, Scott Wainwright, Todd Wainwright; great-granddaughter, Makenna Grace Lindemulder; and several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her son Marty Wainwright, her daughter Ellen Kurek, and grandson Chris Kurek.