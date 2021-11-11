PHOTO GALLERY: Niles wins Division 2 Regional title

VICKSBURG — For the second time in school history, the Niles volleyball team captured a regional championship Thursday night.

The No. 6-ranked Vikings defeated Wolverine Conference foe Three Rivers 3-0 to advance to the Division 2 Quarterfinals Tuesday against No. 1-ranked Grand Rapids Christian.

Niles, which also won the 2017 regional championship in Class B, defeated the Wildcats 25-18, 27-25 and 25-16 to improve to 47-8 on the season. The Vikings’ 47 victories are one shy of tying the record set in 2017.

Niles will face Grand Rapids Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Grand Rapids South Christian High School in Byron Center. The winner advances to the Kellogg Arena for the Division 2 Semifinals Nov. 19.