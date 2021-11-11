John Snyder

Nov. 9, 2021 — June 18, 1934

John (Jack) Curtis Snyder gained his wings on Nov. 9, 2021.

John was born June 18, 1934 to Garrett and Helen Snyder.

John met and married Hazel Brown on June 16, 1955, building 66 years of a life filled with love. They were blessed with eight children, Cathy Richardson (Eugene), Linda Wyatt (Dave), Lorri Privett (William), Ricky Snyder, Penny Whitmer (Danny), Tammy Snyder, and Jody Snyder; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Sharon Paulsen and Pat Morrison Stratton. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Garrett Snyder, Thomas Snyder, sisters, Carolyn Sherman, Joyce Pries and son Larry Snyder.

He attended Cassopolis schools. During his careers, he was a police officer, Service station owner and worked in Auto Parts until his retirement.

Dads final wishes were to be cremated and have a celebration of his life in which will be held at a later date.