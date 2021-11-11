Gerane Brossman, of Vandalia

Oct. 28, 1928 — Oct. 30, 2021

Gerane Ardell “Gerry” Brossman, of Vandalia, died peacefully early Saturday morning, Oct. 30, 2021, just two days after her 93rd birthday.

Her life began Oct. 28, 1928, in South Bend, Indiana, the fifth and youngest daughter of six children born to Walter and Lydia Sass. She graduated from South Bend Central High school in 1946 and from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She retired from Three Rivers Hospital in 1992 after 43 years of service.

She married Carl Harold Brossman the day before her 21st birthday, Oct. 27, 1949. After more than sixty-one years of marriage, he preceded her in death Dec. 9, 2010.

Gerry will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Carla (John McAtee) Brossman, of Elkhart; one son, George (Vicki) Brossman, of Vandalia; three granddaughters, Jessica (John) Whitmyer Kubit, of Corona, California, Sara (David) Brossman Kieffer of Cassopolis, Taryn (Dale) Whitmyer Weidner of Elkhart; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a fourth on the way; one grandson-in-law, Pat Kelley, of Marcellus; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Amy Kelley; four sisters, Elvera Keb, Dorothy Keegan, Phyllis Cline, Lois Batalis; and one brother, William Sass.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 W. State St., Cassopolis with the Reverend Paul Doellinger officiating.

Mrs. Brossman’s remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Shavehead Cemetery in Porter Township, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Gerry be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 West State Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.