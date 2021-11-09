Claudia L. Hill-Stein (Lovell), of Niles

Aug. 21, 1955 — Nov. 6, 2021

Claudia L. Hill-Stein (Lovell), 66, of Niles, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 6, 2021. She was an electrician by trade and worked for several of the RV companies including Skyline, Heartland, Keystone, Forest River and Conquest.

Claudia loved her family, friends and adored all of her animals. She loved cats, dogs, and horses. On Saturdays you would find her watching Notre Dame Football with her husband Mark.

Claudia was born on Aug. 21, 1955, in Dowagiac, and lived in this area most all of her life. She was married to David E. Hill and later to Mark Stein, who both preceded her in death.

Claudia is survived by her daughter, Leslie L. (Robert) Teeter, of South Bend; a son, Jason E. Hill, of Niles; and two grandchildren, Haleigh Michels and Houston Harwood. Also surviving is a sister, Pamela Lovell, of Kalamazoo; three brothers, Larry Lovell, of Paw Paw; George Lovell, of Rockford; and William “Billy” Lovell, of Niles; and a close friend, Dennis Johnson, of Niles.

Claudia is preceded in death by her mother, Daisy Rose (Carter) Lovell and her brother, Michael Lovell.

Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home – River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, IN 46615. Friends may gather with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

